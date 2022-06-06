Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) Director Sells $135,135.68 in Stock

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT – Get Rating) Director Michael Sinclair sold 9,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $135,135.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,637.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:OPNT traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,818. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.72. The company has a market capitalization of $65.53 million, a PE ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 8.72 and a current ratio of 8.72. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.34 and a 52-week high of $37.71.

Get Opiant Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($2.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($1.68). Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 13.70% and a negative return on equity of 15.28%. The firm had revenue of $4.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.66) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on OPNT. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. TheStreet cut Opiant Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OPNT. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 102.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,325 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.93% of the company’s stock.

About Opiant Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops medicines for addictions and drug overdose. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes medicines for the treatment for opioid overdose reversal; alcohol use disorders; acute cannabinoid overdose; and opioid use disorders.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Opiant Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opiant Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.