Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.45-$2.56 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $910.00 million-$930.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $875.26 million.Oportun Financial also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.06-$0.12 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Oportun Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Oportun Financial in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oportun Financial from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oportun Financial presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.00.

Oportun Financial stock opened at $11.47 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.27. The firm has a market cap of $376.38 million, a PE ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.37. Oportun Financial has a one year low of $10.28 and a one year high of $27.95.

Oportun Financial ( NASDAQ:OPRT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.98. The firm had revenue of $214.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.40 million. Oportun Financial had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 12.76%. The company’s revenue was up 58.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Oportun Financial will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Aida Alvarez sold 18,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total transaction of $208,354.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,296.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Louis Miramontes sold 5,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total value of $73,712.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Oportun Financial by 113.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Oportun Financial by 200.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 3,443 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Oportun Financial by 224.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 5,142 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Oportun Financial by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 5,453 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Oportun Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $188,000. 70.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. It operates in 24 states in the United States, which include Arkansas, Delaware, Indiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, Montana, North Dakota, New Hampshire, Oregon, South Carolina, South Dakota, and Virginia.

