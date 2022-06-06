Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.06-$0.12 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $214.00 million-$218.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $207.36 million.Oportun Financial also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.45-$2.56 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oportun Financial from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Oportun Financial in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research restated a buy rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Oportun Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Shares of NASDAQ OPRT opened at $11.47 on Monday. Oportun Financial has a 1-year low of $10.28 and a 1-year high of $27.95. The company has a market cap of $376.38 million, a PE ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.27.

Oportun Financial ( NASDAQ:OPRT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.98. The company had revenue of $214.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.40 million. Oportun Financial had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The company’s revenue was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Oportun Financial will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Louis Miramontes sold 5,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total transaction of $73,712.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Aida Alvarez sold 18,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total transaction of $208,354.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,296.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oportun Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Oportun Financial by 113.3% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oportun Financial by 2.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 499,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,167,000 after buying an additional 14,104 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oportun Financial by 7.3% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 19,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Oportun Financial by 3.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 447,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,423,000 after buying an additional 16,327 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. It operates in 24 states in the United States, which include Arkansas, Delaware, Indiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, Montana, North Dakota, New Hampshire, Oregon, South Carolina, South Dakota, and Virginia.

