Oppenheimer Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Ambarella in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 1st. Oppenheimer analyst M. Yang now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings of ($0.47) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.15). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Ambarella’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.51) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.55) EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Ambarella from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Ambarella from $170.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Ambarella from $180.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Ambarella from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.56.

NASDAQ AMBA opened at $82.99 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.26. Ambarella has a 12 month low of $65.60 and a 12 month high of $227.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.26 and a beta of 1.28.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $90.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 7.50% and a negative return on equity of 4.80%. The company’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 0.4% during the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 20,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,153,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 93.1% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 585.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 1.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Ambarella news, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.22, for a total value of $833,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 46,908 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total transaction of $4,278,009.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,482 shares of company stock worth $14,415,929 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

