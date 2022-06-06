Oppenheimer Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer boosted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Costco Wholesale in a report issued on Thursday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now expects that the retailer will post earnings per share of $13.35 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $13.15. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Costco Wholesale’s FY2024 earnings at $14.30 EPS.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.01. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 2.60%. The company had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on COST. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $510.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $530.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $570.54.

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $476.25 on Monday. Costco Wholesale has a fifty-two week low of $377.12 and a fifty-two week high of $612.27. The stock has a market cap of $211.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.50, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $528.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $529.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 28.35%.

In related news, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.29, for a total value of $2,265,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 4,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,294.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,904,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,248 shares of company stock valued at $5,417,137 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

