Oppenheimer Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Microsoft in a report issued on Thursday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan now forecasts that the software giant will earn $9.28 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $9.34. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Microsoft’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Microsoft from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays set a $363.00 price target on Microsoft in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Microsoft from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $365.00 price target on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $354.69.

MSFT stock opened at $270.02 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $279.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $301.40. Microsoft has a 52 week low of $246.44 and a 52 week high of $349.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.89%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1,316.7% during the first quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $1,535,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Tobam boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 15,400.0% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

