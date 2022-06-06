Oppenheimer Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer cut their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 1st. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now expects that the sporting goods retailer will earn $1.98 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.31. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ Q4 2023 earnings at $2.44 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.79 EPS.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 58.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.79 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on DKS. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. OTR Global lowered shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.53.

NYSE:DKS opened at $80.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.72. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.24, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.61. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 1-year low of $63.45 and a 1-year high of $147.39.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,171,797 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $260,155,000 after purchasing an additional 17,713 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $52,679,000 after purchasing an additional 350,515 shares in the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 368.8% during the 1st quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 1,418,366 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $141,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,841 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,088,733 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $125,197,000 after acquiring an additional 158,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth $84,873,000. 78.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.57, for a total value of $101,484.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,894,915.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William J. Colombo purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $80.99 per share, with a total value of $404,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 162,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,120,622.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 192,086 shares of company stock worth $20,312,486. 32.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.488 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.07%.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

