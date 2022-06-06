Oppenheimer Weighs in on Xylem Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:XYL)

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Xylem in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.85.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on XYL. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Xylem from $115.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Xylem from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Cowen raised shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xylem presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.55.

Shares of NYSE XYL opened at $85.48 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.53. Xylem has a 1 year low of $78.92 and a 1 year high of $138.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.72%.

In related news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 4,233 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.05, for a total value of $351,550.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,273,327.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Xylem during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Xylem in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem during the first quarter worth about $26,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

