OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

NASDAQ:OPHC opened at $4.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.21. OptimumBank has a 52 week low of $3.73 and a 52 week high of $7.27. The company has a market cap of $21.16 million, a PE ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.95.

OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The bank reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter. OptimumBank had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 48.13%. The company had revenue of $3.77 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OPHC. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of OptimumBank in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OptimumBank by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 157,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 11,101 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of OptimumBank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of OptimumBank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of OptimumBank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 5.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and offers residential and commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, commercial, land and construction, and consumer loans, as well as lending lines for working capital needs.

