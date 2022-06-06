Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Price Target Raised to $88.00

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $87.00 to $88.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.05% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Oracle in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Oracle from $115.00 to $92.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.74.

Get Oracle alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded up $2.13 on Monday, reaching $73.92. 66,859 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,440,353. The firm has a market cap of $197.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.87. Oracle has a 1-year low of $66.72 and a 1-year high of $106.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.60 and a 200-day moving average of $81.56.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $10.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 383.80% and a net margin of 18.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Oracle will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $504,660.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,523,031.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Oracle by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,247,252 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $10,399,550,000 after buying an additional 1,886,260 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 25,924,820 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,144,760,000 after acquiring an additional 204,315 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,758,831 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,386,458,000 after purchasing an additional 757,743 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,477,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $971,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Oracle by 1.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,524,116 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $953,393,000 after purchasing an additional 117,443 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.