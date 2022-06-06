Oracle (ORCL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, June 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.16 per share for the quarter. Oracle has set its Q4 guidance at $1.40-1.44 EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.06). Oracle had a negative return on equity of 383.80% and a net margin of 18.08%. The business had revenue of $10.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Oracle to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ORCL opened at $71.79 on Monday. Oracle has a 12 month low of $66.72 and a 12 month high of $106.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 49.04%.

In other news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $504,660.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,523,031.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Oracle by 125.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,995 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Oracle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.70.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

