Orange (EPA:ORA) PT Set at €9.20 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Orange (EPA:ORA – Get Rating) has been given a €9.20 ($9.89) target price by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 20.39% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ORA. Credit Suisse Group set a €11.50 ($12.37) price target on Orange in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.00 ($12.90) price objective on shares of Orange in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays set a €9.00 ($9.68) price objective on shares of Orange in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €15.50 ($16.67) price objective on shares of Orange in a report on Friday, February 18th.

Orange stock opened at €11.56 ($12.43) on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €11.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of €10.52. Orange has a fifty-two week low of €13.31 ($14.31) and a fifty-two week high of €15.80 ($16.99).

Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

