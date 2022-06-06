Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ONVO opened at $2.34 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.46. Organovo has a one year low of $2.24 and a one year high of $9.89. The firm has a market cap of $20.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 0.64.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Organovo in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in Organovo by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 19,766 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 4,666 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Organovo in the 3rd quarter valued at $94,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Organovo during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Organovo by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,211 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 11,968 shares in the last quarter. 26.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing 3D tissues that recapitulate key aspects of human disease. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

