Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.58-$0.73 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $475.00 million-$490.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $481.93 million.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orthofix Medical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet cut Orthofix Medical from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com cut Orthofix Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Orthofix Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ OFIX traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.80. 88 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,947. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.27 and a 200 day moving average of $31.19. Orthofix Medical has a 1 year low of $26.07 and a 1 year high of $43.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Orthofix Medical ( NASDAQ:OFIX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The medical device company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.28). Orthofix Medical had a negative net margin of 7.96% and a positive return on equity of 3.34%. The business had revenue of $106.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.70 million. Equities research analysts expect that Orthofix Medical will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OFIX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical in the fourth quarter worth about $4,854,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Orthofix Medical by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,393,759 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $105,513,000 after purchasing an additional 155,154 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Orthofix Medical by 12.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 669,623 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $21,897,000 after purchasing an additional 75,508 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Orthofix Medical by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 255,928 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $7,957,000 after purchasing an additional 57,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Orthofix Medical by 104.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 98,790 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,961,000 after purchasing an additional 50,491 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Orthofix Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Orthofix Medical Inc operates as a medical device and biologics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Orthopedics. The Global Spine segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion, as well as used as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal and appendicular fractures.

