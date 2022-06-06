Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.00-$13.00 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.00 billion-$11.00 billion.Oshkosh also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.00-$6.00 EPS.

Oshkosh stock opened at $94.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.36. Oshkosh has a one year low of $85.39 and a one year high of $132.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.16.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oshkosh will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.41%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OSK shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Oshkosh from $144.00 to $131.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $136.00 to $119.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $117.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Oshkosh from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $103.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $114.29.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSK. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 12.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 674,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,068,000 after purchasing an additional 76,717 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Oshkosh by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Oshkosh by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 155,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,957 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in Oshkosh by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Oshkosh by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares during the period. 94.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

