Osisko Development (NYSE:ODV) Price Target Cut to C$15.00

Osisko Development (NYSE:ODV – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$27.00 to C$15.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

NYSE ODV traded up 0.05 on Monday, hitting 6.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,915. Osisko Development has a 12-month low of 6.66 and a 12-month high of 18.60.

Get Osisko Development alerts:

About Osisko Development (Get Rating)

Osisko Development Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It operates through the following projects. Cariboo, San Antonio, James Bay properties, Guerrero properties, and mineral reserve and resources. The company was founded on November 25, 2020 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.