Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTFF) Raised to Buy at Credit Suisse Group

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTFF – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $6.90 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 24.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Outokumpu Oyj from €5.20 ($5.59) to €6.60 ($7.10) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st.

Get Outokumpu Oyj alerts:

OUTFF stock remained flat at $$5.55 during mid-day trading on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.56 and a 200-day moving average of $5.87. Outokumpu Oyj has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $6.84.

Outokumpu Oyj produces and sells various stainless steel products in Finland, other European countries, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers cold rolled coils, strips, and sheets; precision strips; hot rolled coils, strips, and plates; quarto plates; precise components, including welded stainless-steel I-beams, H-beams, hollow-section tubes, bent profiles, structural sections, press plates, roll shells, and blancs and disks; semi-finished stainless steel long products comprising billets and blooms, forged and rolled billets, cast slabs, ingots, and rebar; and stainless steel wire rods, wires, and bars.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Outokumpu Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outokumpu Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.