Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Outokumpu Oyj from €5.10 ($5.48) to €5.20 ($5.59) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Outokumpu Oyj from €10.00 ($10.75) to €9.00 ($9.68) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Outokumpu Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Outokumpu Oyj presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.73.

OTCMKTS:OUTKY opened at $2.84 on Monday. Outokumpu Oyj has a 1 year low of $2.51 and a 1 year high of $3.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.93.

Outokumpu Oyj produces and sells various stainless steel products in Finland, other European countries, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers cold rolled coils, strips, and sheets; precision strips; hot rolled coils, strips, and plates; quarto plates; precise components, including welded stainless-steel I-beams, H-beams, hollow-section tubes, bent profiles, structural sections, press plates, roll shells, and blancs and disks; semi-finished stainless steel long products comprising billets and blooms, forged and rolled billets, cast slabs, ingots, and rebar; and stainless steel wire rods, wires, and bars.

