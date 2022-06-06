PacWest Bancorp to Post FY2022 Earnings of $4.51 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:PACW)

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of PacWest Bancorp in a report released on Friday, June 3rd. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $4.51 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.65. DA Davidson also issued estimates for PacWest Bancorp’s FY2023 earnings at $4.94 EPS.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.04). PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 41.84%. The company had revenue of $329.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $62.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

Shares of PACW opened at $31.87 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.55. PacWest Bancorp has a 52 week low of $28.77 and a 52 week high of $51.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.66%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 446.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. 88.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PacWest Bancorp (Get Rating)

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.