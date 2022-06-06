Palatin Technologies (NYSE:PTN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Palatin Technologies (NYSE:PTN – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

PTN stock opened at $0.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.53. Palatin Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.32 and a fifty-two week high of $0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.40. The firm has a market cap of $85.73 million, a PE ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.00.

About Palatin Technologies (Get Rating)

Palatin Technologies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vyleesi, a melanocortin receptor (MCr) agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with hypoactive sexual desire disorder.

