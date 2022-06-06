Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.20.

Several analysts have recently commented on PSN shares. Truist Financial cut shares of Parsons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Parsons from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Parsons in a research note on Friday, March 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Parsons from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Parsons in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

PSN opened at $40.55 on Monday. Parsons has a one year low of $29.25 and a one year high of $41.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.94.

Parsons ( NYSE:PSN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Parsons had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $949.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $885.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Parsons’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Parsons will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in Parsons in the first quarter worth $27,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Parsons by 93.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Richelieu Gestion PLC acquired a new stake in Parsons in the first quarter worth $99,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Parsons in the first quarter worth $109,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Parsons by 32.0% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cyber security and intelligence services, as well as offensive and defensive cybersecurity platforms, tools, and operations to the U.S.

