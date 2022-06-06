Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Separately, Barclays set a 3,000.00 price target on shares of Partner Communications in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTNR opened at $7.15 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 0.75. Partner Communications has a 1 year low of $3.92 and a 1 year high of $9.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Partner Communications by 122.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,407 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,528 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Partner Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Partner Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Partner Communications during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Partner Communications by 241.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,399 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 27,869 shares during the last quarter. 2.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Partner Communications Company Ltd. provides various telecommunication services in Israel. It operates in two segments, Cellular and Fixed-Line. The company offers cellular telephony services, including basic cellular telephony, text messaging, internet browsing and data transfer, content, handset repair, roaming, and services provided to other operators that are permitted to use its cellular network, as well as Machine to Machine and Internet of Things services.

