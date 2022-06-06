Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.
Separately, Barclays set a 3,000.00 price target on shares of Partner Communications in a research report on Thursday.
Shares of NASDAQ:PTNR opened at $7.15 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 0.75. Partner Communications has a 1 year low of $3.92 and a 1 year high of $9.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.
Partner Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)
Partner Communications Company Ltd. provides various telecommunication services in Israel. It operates in two segments, Cellular and Fixed-Line. The company offers cellular telephony services, including basic cellular telephony, text messaging, internet browsing and data transfer, content, handset repair, roaming, and services provided to other operators that are permitted to use its cellular network, as well as Machine to Machine and Internet of Things services.
