Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) & MAN GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:MNGPY) Head to Head Analysis

MAN GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:MNGPY – Get Rating) and Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

Get MAN GRP PLC/ADR alerts:

This table compares MAN GRP PLC/ADR and Patria Investments’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MAN GRP PLC/ADR $1.07 billion 2.71 $255.00 million N/A N/A Patria Investments $146.40 million 5.95 $122.48 million $0.92 17.47

MAN GRP PLC/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Patria Investments.

Dividends

MAN GRP PLC/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. Patria Investments pays an annual dividend of $0.81 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. Patria Investments pays out 88.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Risk and Volatility

MAN GRP PLC/ADR has a beta of 1.7, indicating that its stock price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Patria Investments has a beta of -0.09, indicating that its stock price is 109% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for MAN GRP PLC/ADR and Patria Investments, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MAN GRP PLC/ADR 0 0 1 0 3.00 Patria Investments 0 0 0 0 N/A

MAN GRP PLC/ADR currently has a consensus target price of $1.79, indicating a potential upside of 0.00%. Given MAN GRP PLC/ADR’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe MAN GRP PLC/ADR is more favorable than Patria Investments.

Profitability

This table compares MAN GRP PLC/ADR and Patria Investments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MAN GRP PLC/ADR N/A N/A N/A Patria Investments 48.67% 34.59% 27.70%

Summary

MAN GRP PLC/ADR beats Patria Investments on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

MAN GRP PLC/ADR Company Profile (Get Rating)

Man Group plc provides alternative investment management services worldwide. The company offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative and discretionary, long only and long short, and single and multi-manager. It distributes its products and solutions directly to institutions; and to private investors through a network of intermediaries. Man Group plc was founded in 1783 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Patria Investments Company Profile (Get Rating)

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds. Patria Investments Limited was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MAN GRP PLC/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAN GRP PLC/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.