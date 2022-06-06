PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.
NASDAQ PCTI opened at $4.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $78.87 million, a P/E ratio of -106.22 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.90. PCTEL has a twelve month low of $3.96 and a twelve month high of $7.15.
PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. PCTEL had a positive return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. The company had revenue of $22.54 million for the quarter.
PCTEL Company Profile (Get Rating)
PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides industrial Internet of Thing devices (IoT), antenna systems, and test and measurement solutions worldwide. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas and industrial IoT devices that are deployed in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the industrial IoT.
