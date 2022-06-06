PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

NASDAQ PCTI opened at $4.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $78.87 million, a P/E ratio of -106.22 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.90. PCTEL has a twelve month low of $3.96 and a twelve month high of $7.15.

PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. PCTEL had a positive return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. The company had revenue of $22.54 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA grew its position in PCTEL by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 1,132,317 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,420,000 after purchasing an additional 109,666 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in PCTEL by 116.3% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 141,888 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 76,280 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in PCTEL by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,551,935 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $8,799,000 after purchasing an additional 74,281 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in PCTEL by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 249,169 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 73,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in PCTEL in the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. 51.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PCTEL Company Profile (Get Rating)

PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides industrial Internet of Thing devices (IoT), antenna systems, and test and measurement solutions worldwide. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas and industrial IoT devices that are deployed in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the industrial IoT.

