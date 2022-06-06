Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp’s (NASDAQ:PRLHU) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on June 13th

Pearl Holdings Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:PRLHU – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, June 13th. Pearl Holdings Acquisition had issued 17,500,000 shares in its public offering on December 15th. The total size of the offering was $175,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of Pearl Holdings Acquisition’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Shares of PRLHU stock opened at $9.97 on Monday. Pearl Holdings Acquisition has a one year low of $8.52 and a one year high of $10.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.99.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in Pearl Holdings Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pearl Holdings Acquisition by 51.5% in the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 26,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Wolfswood Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pearl Holdings Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pearl Holdings Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Condor Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Pearl Holdings Acquisition by 910.9% in the first quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 21,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 19,330 shares during the period.

Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on acquiring business operating in the lifestyle, health, and wellness and technology sectors.

