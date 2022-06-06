Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL) Senior Officer Jaret Sprott Sells 31,544 Shares

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL – Get Rating) (NYSE:PBA) Senior Officer Jaret Sprott sold 31,544 shares of Pembina Pipeline stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$52.21, for a total transaction of C$1,646,823.92.

Jaret Sprott also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 18th, Jaret Sprott sold 2,128 shares of Pembina Pipeline stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$46.21, for a total transaction of C$98,325.52.

Shares of PPL traded down C$0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$52.16. 443,342 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,704,168. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$49.42 and a 200 day moving average price of C$44.06. The company has a market cap of C$28.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.35. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 1 year low of C$37.02 and a 1 year high of C$52.64.

Pembina Pipeline ( TSE:PPL Get Rating ) (NYSE:PBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$3.04 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 3.0100002 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.04%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. CSFB lifted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$49.50 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pembina Pipeline presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$50.22.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

