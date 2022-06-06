PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share by the asset manager on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th.

NASDAQ:PFLT traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,790. The firm has a market capitalization of $492.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.96. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a 1 year low of $11.09 and a 1 year high of $14.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a net margin of 43.20% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The firm had revenue of $24.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.73 million. Equities analysts anticipate that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PFLT has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PennantPark Floating Rate Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFLT. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,146 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 11.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 2,730 shares during the last quarter. 18.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

