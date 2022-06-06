Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Director James S. Huggins Purchases 500 Shares

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) Director James S. Huggins acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.68 per share, with a total value of $14,340.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,227 shares in the company, valued at $321,990.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Peoples Bancorp stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.89. 619 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,176. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.56 and a 1-year high of $34.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $821.72 million, a PE ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.85.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.19. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 20.24% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $74.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from Peoples Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.79%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Peoples Bancorp during the third quarter worth $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 103.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,043 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,289 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Raymond James downgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

