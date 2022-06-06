Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $29.31 Billion

Equities analysts expect Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) to announce $29.31 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Pfizer’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $32.56 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $23.70 billion. Pfizer posted sales of $18.98 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 54.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Pfizer will report full year sales of $106.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $101.48 billion to $109.57 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $84.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $78.97 billion to $87.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Pfizer.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 26.97%. The business had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays set a $52.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

In related news, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,645,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $202,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,732. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $290,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. 66.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PFE opened at $53.20 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.47. Pfizer has a 12-month low of $38.47 and a 12-month high of $61.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 36.70%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

