Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Phoenix New Media from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

FENG opened at $4.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $50.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.82. Phoenix New Media has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $10.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Phoenix New Media ( NYSE:FENG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The information services provider reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $27.67 million during the quarter. Phoenix New Media had a negative net margin of 26.17% and a negative return on equity of 17.94%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its position in Phoenix New Media by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 99,808 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 7,861 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Phoenix New Media by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 465,737 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 13,342 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Phoenix New Media in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Phoenix New Media in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Phoenix New Media by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,263,579 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 175,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.

