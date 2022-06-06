Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) PT Lowered to $20.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Phreesia (NYSE:PHRGet Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 3.33% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PHR. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Phreesia from $45.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Phreesia from $50.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Phreesia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Phreesia from $81.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on Phreesia from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phreesia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.94.

Shares of Phreesia stock opened at $20.69 on Monday. Phreesia has a one year low of $13.19 and a one year high of $76.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.65 and a quick ratio of 5.65.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHRGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.10. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 34.90% and a negative net margin of 69.40%. The business had revenue of $63.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Phreesia will post -4.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Phreesia news, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 3,909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total transaction of $66,726.63. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 115,099 shares in the company, valued at $1,964,739.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PHR. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Phreesia during the 1st quarter valued at about $516,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 229.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 82,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after buying an additional 57,316 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 266.6% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 3,913 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 950,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,042,000 after buying an additional 180,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Phreesia during the 1st quarter valued at about $998,000. 94.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

