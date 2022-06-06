Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) CEO Fabio Sandri Sells 77,741 Shares

Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) CEO Fabio Sandri sold 77,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total transaction of $2,675,845.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,113,146.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

On Thursday, May 5th, Fabio Sandri sold 171,000 shares of Pilgrim’s Pride stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total transaction of $4,854,690.00.

Shares of PPC stock traded down $2.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $32.19. 1,286,707 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,109,651. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.38. The stock has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 37.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.95. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 12 month low of $20.23 and a 12 month high of $34.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Pilgrim’s Pride ( NASDAQ:PPC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.53. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 28.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on PPC. StockNews.com raised shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stephens raised shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pilgrim’s Pride currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 154.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 149,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,744,000 after buying an additional 90,557 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the first quarter worth $426,000. Empyrean Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the first quarter worth $37,437,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 37.5% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 3,714 shares during the period. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride in the first quarter worth $26,983,000. Institutional investors own 17.97% of the company’s stock.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken, and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, the Middle East, Asia, Continental Europe, and internationally.

