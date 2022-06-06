Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) CEO Fabio Sandri Sells 77,741 Shares

Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) CEO Fabio Sandri sold 77,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total transaction of $2,675,845.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,113,146.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Fabio Sandri also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, May 5th, Fabio Sandri sold 171,000 shares of Pilgrim’s Pride stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total transaction of $4,854,690.00.
Shares of PPC stock traded down $2.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $32.19. 1,286,707 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,109,651. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.38. The stock has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 37.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.95. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 12 month low of $20.23 and a 12 month high of $34.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.
Several brokerages recently commented on PPC. StockNews.com raised shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stephens raised shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pilgrim’s Pride currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.25.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 154.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 149,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,744,000 after buying an additional 90,557 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the first quarter worth $426,000. Empyrean Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the first quarter worth $37,437,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 37.5% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 3,714 shares during the period. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride in the first quarter worth $26,983,000. Institutional investors own 17.97% of the company’s stock.
Pilgrim’s Pride Company Profile (Get Rating)
Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken, and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, the Middle East, Asia, Continental Europe, and internationally.
