Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PME opened at $1.02 on Monday. Pingtan Marine Enterprise has a 1 year low of $0.42 and a 1 year high of $1.05. The stock has a market cap of $87.66 million, a P/E ratio of -25.49 and a beta of -1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.80 and a 200 day moving average of $0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Get Pingtan Marine Enterprise alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 20,962 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise by 123.9% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 81,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 45,144 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise by 30.7% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 112,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 26,345 shares during the period. 0.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean fishing business. The company catches a range of fish species, such as squid, ribbon fish, croaker fish, and cuttle fish. As of December 31, 2020, it owned 51 squid jigging vessels, 26 trawlers, 25 seine vessels, 13 drifters, 4 longline fishing vessels, and 3 transport vessels, as well as had operating license rights to 20 drifters.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pingtan Marine Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pingtan Marine Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.