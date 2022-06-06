Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) Declares $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th.
Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.2% per year over the last three years.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN HNW traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,773. Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has a one year low of $11.40 and a one year high of $16.24.
Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in higher yielding asset classes, including high yield bonds, leveraged bank loans, and event-linked bonds .It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.
