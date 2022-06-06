Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) Declares $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.2% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN HNW traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,773. Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has a one year low of $11.40 and a one year high of $16.24.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 73.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 7,207 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 46.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,080 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $732,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 17.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 131,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 19,814 shares in the last quarter.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in higher yielding asset classes, including high yield bonds, leveraged bank loans, and event-linked bonds .It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

