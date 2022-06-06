Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This is a boost from Pioneer Floating Rate Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.
Pioneer Floating Rate Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 3.2% annually over the last three years.
Shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,538. Pioneer Floating Rate Fund has a 12-month low of $9.11 and a 12-month high of $12.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.88.
About Pioneer Floating Rate Fund (Get Rating)
Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.
