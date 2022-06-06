Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0625 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th.

Pioneer High Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 0.3% annually over the last three years.

NYSE PHT traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.46. 51,926 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,347. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.48. Pioneer High Income Fund has a 1-year low of $7.04 and a 1-year high of $11.22.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PHT. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer High Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $130,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer High Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $155,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Pioneer High Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth $175,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Pioneer High Income Fund by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,786 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the period.

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities.

