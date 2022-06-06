Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th.

NYSE:MAV traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.32. 65,534 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,631. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.39. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund has a 52 week low of $8.61 and a 52 week high of $12.98.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 154.9% in the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 371,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,656,000 after purchasing an additional 225,967 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 298,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 46,254 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 283,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 195,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 21,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 192,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 24,450 shares during the last quarter.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

