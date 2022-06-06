Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:MHI)

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th.

Shares of MHI traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.85. 102,904 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,930. Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund has a 12-month low of $9.10 and a 12-month high of $13.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.94.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 495,921 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,065,000 after purchasing an additional 193,768 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 27.5% in the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 426,367 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,494,000 after acquiring an additional 91,957 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 31.4% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 352,940 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,706,000 after acquiring an additional 84,339 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 10.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 327,804 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,977,000 after acquiring an additional 31,882 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 88.6% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 238,903 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 112,222 shares during the period.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

