Piper Sandler Begins Coverage on Hanover Bancorp (NASDAQ:HNVR)

Stock analysts at Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Hanover Bancorp (NASDAQ:HNVR – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HNVR opened at $20.61 on Monday. Hanover Bancorp has a 52 week low of $20.28 and a 52 week high of $24.68.

Hanover Bancorp Company Profile

Hanover Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hanover Community Bank that provides banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, and individuals in the New York metro area. The company offers checking, savings, money market, NOW, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposits and time deposits; cards; and residential and commercial real estate mortgages, commercial and industrial loans, lines of credit, and small business administration loans, as well as home equity, multi-family, business, bridge, and other personal purpose loans.

