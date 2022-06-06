Piper Sandler Begins Coverage on Hanover Bancorp (NASDAQ:HNVR)

Stock analysts at Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Hanover Bancorp (NASDAQ:HNVR – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:HNVR opened at $20.61 on Monday. Hanover Bancorp has a 52 week low of $20.28 and a 52 week high of $24.68.
Hanover Bancorp Company Profile
