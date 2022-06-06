PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) Price Target Increased to $86.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $80.00 to $86.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.44% from the company’s previous close.

PJT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PJT Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of PJT Partners from $98.00 to $86.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of PJT Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of PJT Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.50.

Shares of NYSE:PJT opened at $77.17 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 0.80. PJT Partners has a 12-month low of $54.48 and a 12-month high of $89.50.

PJT Partners ( NYSE:PJT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. PJT Partners had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 27.53%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that PJT Partners will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in PJT Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PJT Partners by 133.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PJT Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in PJT Partners by 226.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in PJT Partners by 83.1% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. 69.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

