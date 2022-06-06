PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.50-$2.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.50. The company issued revenue guidance of -.PNM Resources also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.60-$2.75 EPS.

PNM Resources stock opened at $47.33 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.46. PNM Resources has a one year low of $43.84 and a one year high of $50.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.45.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $444.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.37 million. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 10.68%. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that PNM Resources will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

PNM has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PNM Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of PNM Resources from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.33.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in PNM Resources by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 71,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,247,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PNM Resources by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 45,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in PNM Resources by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 115,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in PNM Resources by 0.8% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 391,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,650,000 after acquiring an additional 2,959 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.59% of the company’s stock.

PNM Resources Company Profile

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

