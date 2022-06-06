PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.60-$2.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.57. The company issued revenue guidance of -.PNM Resources also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.50-$2.60 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PNM. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of PNM Resources from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PNM Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.33.

NYSE:PNM opened at $47.33 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.46. PNM Resources has a one year low of $43.84 and a one year high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.26.

PNM Resources ( NYSE:PNM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $444.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. PNM Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that PNM Resources will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of PNM Resources by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PNM Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in PNM Resources during the third quarter worth $239,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in PNM Resources in the fourth quarter worth $278,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PNM Resources during the first quarter valued at $378,000. 86.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

