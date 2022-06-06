Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) Director Hans Tung Sells 116,918 Shares

Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH – Get Rating) Director Hans Tung sold 116,918 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.67, for a total value of $1,364,433.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 120,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,411,964.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Hans Tung also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 2nd, Hans Tung sold 40,597 shares of Poshmark stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total value of $468,895.35.

On Tuesday, May 31st, Hans Tung sold 2,139 shares of Poshmark stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $24,812.40.

On Friday, May 27th, Hans Tung sold 10,900 shares of Poshmark stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.53, for a total value of $125,677.00.

On Wednesday, March 30th, Hans Tung sold 103,015 shares of Poshmark stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.42, for a total value of $1,382,461.30.

On Monday, March 28th, Hans Tung sold 110,576 shares of Poshmark stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.18, for a total value of $1,457,391.68.

On Thursday, March 24th, Hans Tung sold 85,436 shares of Poshmark stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total value of $1,205,501.96.

NASDAQ POSH traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.69. 1,394,586 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,148,501. The company has a market cap of $908.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.38 and a beta of 0.20. Poshmark, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.97 and a 12-month high of $49.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.79 and a 200 day moving average of $14.42.

Poshmark ( NASDAQ:POSH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $90.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.66 million. Poshmark had a negative net margin of 11.59% and a negative return on equity of 9.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Poshmark, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of POSH. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd purchased a new position in Poshmark in the third quarter valued at about $141,886,000. MV Management XI L.L.C. purchased a new position in Poshmark in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,364,000. Dorsey Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Poshmark in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,311,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Poshmark by 565.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,679,594 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $21,261,000 after buying an additional 1,427,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cross Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Poshmark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,549,000. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on POSH shares. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Poshmark from $23.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Poshmark from $29.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Poshmark from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Poshmark to $22.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Poshmark from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.82.

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, India, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2021, it had 7.6 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

