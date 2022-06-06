Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Potbelly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Potbelly from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Potbelly in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of PBPB opened at $5.64 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.05 and a 200-day moving average of $5.79. Potbelly has a one year low of $4.83 and a one year high of $9.07. The company has a market cap of $162.76 million, a PE ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 1.39.

Potbelly ( NASDAQ:PBPB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07. Potbelly had a negative net margin of 4.30% and a negative return on equity of 938.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Potbelly will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Potbelly by 316.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,406 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Potbelly by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Potbelly by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 25,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 7,462 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Potbelly in the 3rd quarter valued at about $188,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Potbelly by 348.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 47,782 shares in the last quarter. 52.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly sandwich shops. As of December 26, 2021, it had 443 shops in 33 states and the District of Columbia, which included 397 shops and 46 franchisees operated shops. The company was formerly known as Potbelly Sandwich Works, Inc and changed its name to Potbelly Corporation in 2002.

