PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $329.95 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) will post sales of $329.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for PotlatchDeltic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $316.90 million to $343.00 million. PotlatchDeltic posted sales of $447.51 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 26.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic will report full-year sales of $1.30 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.31 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for PotlatchDeltic.

Get PotlatchDeltic alerts:

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $411.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.28 million. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 28.56% and a net margin of 32.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share.

PCH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut PotlatchDeltic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised PotlatchDeltic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PotlatchDeltic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PotlatchDeltic has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in PotlatchDeltic by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 44,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in PotlatchDeltic by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,018,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. 81.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PotlatchDeltic stock opened at $51.42 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. PotlatchDeltic has a 52 week low of $48.82 and a 52 week high of $61.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is 26.39%.

About PotlatchDeltic (Get Rating)

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PotlatchDeltic (PCH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PotlatchDeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PotlatchDeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.