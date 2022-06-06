PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$20.51.

PSK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Tudor Pickering & Holt lifted their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$20.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

PSK stock opened at C$19.07 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.28, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. PrairieSky Royalty has a one year low of C$12.75 and a one year high of C$19.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$18.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$16.35.

In other news, Director Myron Maurice Stadnyk acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$18.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$36,812.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$496,967.40. Also, Senior Officer Andrew Phillips acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$18.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$110,953.80. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 655,204 shares in the company, valued at C$12,116,228.93. Insiders have purchased a total of 15,000 shares of company stock worth $266,652 in the last 90 days.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 8.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; approximately 0.3 million acres of the GRT interests; and other acreage.

