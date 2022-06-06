Precigen, Inc. (NYSE:PGEN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Analysts expect Precigen, Inc. (NYSE:PGEN – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.01) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Precigen’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.19. Precigen reported earnings of ($0.10) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 90%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Precigen will report full-year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.23). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.58) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.43). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Precigen.

Get Precigen alerts:

Precigen (NYSE:PGEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $32.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 million.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Precigen in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

NYSE PGEN traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $1.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 883,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,538,341. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.55. Precigen has a 52 week low of $1.12 and a 52 week high of $8.72.

Precigen Company Profile (Get Rating)

Precigen, Inc discovers and develops the next generation of gene and cellular therapies in the United States. It also provides disease-modifying therapeutics; genetically engineered swine for regenerative medicine applications; and reproductive and embryo transfer technologies. In addition, the company offers UltraVector platform that incorporates advanced DNA construction technologies and computational models to design and assemble genetic components into complex gene expression programs; mbIL15, a gene that enhances functional characteristics of immune cells; Sleeping Beauty, a non-viral transposon/transposase system; AttSite recombinases, which breaks and rejoins DNA at specific sequences; AdenoVerse technology platform, a library of engineered adenovector serotypes; and L.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Precigen (PGEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Precigen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precigen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.