Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $56.71 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating) will report $56.71 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Preferred Bank’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $58.42 million and the lowest is $54.10 million. Preferred Bank reported sales of $45.01 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Preferred Bank will report full year sales of $231.75 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $221.90 million to $241.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $266.37 million, with estimates ranging from $249.80 million to $286.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Preferred Bank.

Get Preferred Bank alerts:

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $52.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.97 million. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 44.96% and a return on equity of 17.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PFBC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Preferred Bank in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Preferred Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Preferred Bank from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFBC. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 1,224.0% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 331 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Preferred Bank during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 887.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 484 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Preferred Bank during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Preferred Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFBC opened at $67.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.52 and its 200-day moving average is $72.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Preferred Bank has a 52 week low of $57.27 and a 52 week high of $81.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Preferred Bank’s payout ratio is 25.52%.

Preferred Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Preferred Bank (PFBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.