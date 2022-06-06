Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Pro-Dex to $30.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th.

Shares of Pro-Dex stock opened at $15.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.32. Pro-Dex has a twelve month low of $12.40 and a twelve month high of $34.48. The firm has a market cap of $56.31 million, a P/E ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 1.11.

Pro-Dex ( NASDAQ:PDEX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. Pro-Dex had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $9.27 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Pro-Dex by 149.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,622 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Pro-Dex by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,283 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Pro-Dex by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Pro-Dex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Pro-Dex by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 35,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 4,346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.73% of the company’s stock.

Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial markets.

