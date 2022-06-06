Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Analysts expect Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) to post $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Profire Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.01. Profire Energy posted earnings of ($0.01) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Profire Energy will report full year earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Profire Energy.

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Profire Energy had a return on equity of 0.40% and a net margin of 0.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

PFIE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Profire Energy in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Univest Sec raised Profire Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $1.25 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Dawson James increased their target price on Profire Energy from $1.65 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Profire Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.92.

Shares of PFIE traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.38. The company had a trading volume of 7,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,400. Profire Energy has a twelve month low of $0.88 and a twelve month high of $1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.34 and its 200-day moving average is $1.21.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Profire Energy by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 8,870 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Profire Energy by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 469,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 11,461 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its position in Profire Energy by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 957,748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 12,350 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Profire Energy by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,999,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after buying an additional 20,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Profire Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 40.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Profire Energy, Inc, a technology company, provides burner, and combustion management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses on the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry. It also sells and installs its systems in Europe, South America, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia.

